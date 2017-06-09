Jhagra appreciates Baitul Maal role

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra while appreciating the role of Baitul Maal in supporting down trodden, poverty stricken, helpless and needy people, stressed to augment more support in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Governor’s House Peshawar on 8th June 2017. On the occasion Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Peshawar Syed Abdul Qasim gave a detailed briefing to Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa about working and performance of Pakistan Baitul Maal in Province and FATA.—APP