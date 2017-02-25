Jhagra advises youth to prepare for future challenges

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the nation has pinned great expectations with its new generation and they should prepare themselves to come up the expectations in meeting the future challenges.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the convocation of MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D and MPH graduates of Gandhara University here on Saturday. Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani, Chancellor Gandhara University Roeeda Kabir, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdussalam, Faculty Members, graduates and their parents were also present on this occasion.

VC, Prof: Dr. Abdussalam welcomed the Governor and highlighted the working and achievements of the institution. Pointing towards the graduating students, the Governor said, their parents and faculty have put in sustained and sincere efforts to enable them to lead a successful practical life.

He said that they have entered the new life which is full of challenges and opportunities and they are expected to take up the challenges boldly and not to miss opportunities to excel in their profession.

The treatment of a disease may be entirely impersonal; the care of a patient must be completely personal. Therefore, he said, the significance of intimate personal relationship between physician and patient cannot be too strongly emphasized.