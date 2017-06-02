Jemima finds bank statements to prove Imran innocent

Islamabad/London

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, tweeted on Thursday that she has found the bank statements pertaining to the money trail in the case surrounding the purchase of the PTI chairperson’s estate in Bani Gala.

According to her, the statements will prove the cricketer-turned-politician innocent in the money trail investigations. “Now please go after the real crooks…,” she added.

The development comes three days after Imran had said that it was ‘difficult to retrieve years old records’, adding that the accountant does not maintain records after a certain period of time.

Imran had reportedly contacted Jemima Tuesday night, asking her for the record of bank transactions pertaining to Imran Khan’s Bani Gala mansion.

Jemima has assured Imran to provide the record of the transactions and has approached the Lloyds Bank in this regard after the phone call.Jemima had informed him that the bank through which the money was transferred has been merged in Lloyds Bank, UK.

In a tweet on Thursday, Jemima said, “Finally tracked down 15 yr old bank statements to prove Imran Khan money trail/innocence in court.”—NNI