Jehanzeb, Asim elected President, Secretary KP SWA

Peshawar

Jehanzeb Siddique of Daily Express and Asim Sheraz of Khyber Stars International Meg Tuesday elected as President and General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association.

The election meeting was held at Media Center, Qayyum Sports Complex under the Chairman of the Election Commission Ijaz Ahmad Khan of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) with Shakil-ur-Rehman and Azmat Ullah acted as members.

The election meeting was started in the morning at 10 and after a short break for the opening ceremony of the 5th National Men and Women Archery Championship for 30-minutes continued till 4.00 p.m.

A total of 33 members, 28 members exercised their right of vote for the post of General Secretary wherein three candidates Asim Sheraz (Khyber Stars Sports Meg International), Saad Bin Owais (Daily Mashriq Peshawar), and Ghani-ur-Rehman (Daily Khyber News), the rest were elected unopposed.

Asim Sheraz has elected as Secretary Genera by securing 13 votes against Saad Bin Owais (11 votes) and Ghani-ur-Rehman (03 votes) with one vote rejected.

Earlier, for the president post there were two candidates Jehanzeb Siddique and Ihtisham Bashir of (Express TV) with Ihtisham Bashir withdraw his nomination. Four filed their nomination for the post Vice Presidents including Rashid Javed (Daily Dawn), Imran Yousafzai (Dunia News) Shehzad Mehmood (ARY News) and Azmnat Ullah wherein one Rashid Javed withdraws his nomination and Imran Yousafzai elected as Senior Vice President while Azmat Ullah and Shehzad Mehmood elected as vice presidents.

The other office-bearers comprising Muhammad Naeem of Daily Nai Bath and Miss Hira of Dawn TV (Associate Secretaries), Wasif Khan of Daily Khabrain as Joint Secretary and Qadir Khan (Daily Suba) as Treasurer.

The elective committee comprising Javed Ali (Daily Jang), Miss Fozia (AbTak TV), Shoukat Hussain (Daily Aaaj (Abbottabad), Arshad Dar (Daily Awamunas), Zia Ul Islam Nai Bat (Haripur District), Siraj Arif (Khyber News), Wisal Yousafzai (Daily Frontier Post), Nadir Khawjah (Chitral Time), Asif Shahzad Aaj TV, Shakil-ur-Rehman.

Soon after the election Jehanzir Siddique thanked the members of KP Sports Writers Association for reposing confidence in him. He said things have made very transparent as far as utilizing of the fund and generating of the funds are concerned.

Jehanzeb Siddique said that members would be send to different countries so that to provide them international exposure and the way how to cover an international event.

He said sports media workshop like last year would be organized in February this year while the awards ceremony wherein talented players to be honored will be organized this month along with oath taking ceremony.

He also thanked President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik, who is also Secretary General AIPS (Asia) for extending full support to the Association.

He said 20-member delegation would be sent to Lahore to interact with the members of Punjab Sports Writers Association.—APP