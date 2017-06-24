Jeep, car production up by 5pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The production of jeeps and cars witnessed increase of 5 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (201-17) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

As many as 160,650 units of jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-April (2016-17) compared to the production of 159,202 units during July-April (2015-16), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The production of motorcycles during the period increased by 21.20 percent by going up from 1,698,410 units last year to 2,055,542 during the ongoing fiscal year.

As many as 961 buses and 6,235 trucks were manufactured during the first ten months of the current year compared to the production of 866 buses and 4,478 trucks last year, showing an increase of 10.97 percent and 39.24 percent respectively.

The production of tractors also increased by 66.46 percent by growing from 26,615 units last year to 44,303 units during the ongoing year.

However, the production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) witnessed decrease of 34.77 percent by declining from 31,516 units last year to 20,559 during the current year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of cars and jeeps increased by 7.78 percent by going up from the production of 15,514 units during April 2016 to the output of 16,721 units this year.

As many as 212,442 motorcycles were manufactured during April 2017, compared to the production of 181,225 units during April 2016, showing an increase of 17.22 percent while the production of trucks increased by 38.66 percent by increasing from 538 units to 746 units. The production of tractors also increased by 36.21 percent by growing from 4,673 units to 6,365 units.

However, the production of LCVs and buses witnessed decrease of 9.37 percent and 43.33 percent respectively.

The LCVs production decreased from 1,989 units to 1,922 units while the production of buses decreased from 120 units to 65 units.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has witnessed growth of 5.58 percent during first 10 month of current fiscal year.

The highest growth of 4.4 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by ministry of industries followed by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) with 1.08 percent and the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) with 0.10 percent.

On Year-on-Year basis, the industrial growth increased by 9.72 percent during April 2017 as compared to April 2016, however, on monthly basis, the industrial output decreased by 17.88 per cent during the corresponding month as compared to March 2017.