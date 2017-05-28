Jeddah-bound passenger held with heroin

Staff Reporter

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle heroin to Saudi Arabia and arrested an accused here on Saturday.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a Jeddah-bound passenger at Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, Karachi, 900 gram heroin worth millions of rupees in international market was recovered.

The ASF seized the recovered drug and arrested the drug-peddler identified as Ghulam Hussain.

The detainee was later handed over to ANF for further investigation.