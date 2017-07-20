JCR-VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Topline Securities Ltd

Karachi

JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Topline Securities Limited at single A-minus/A-Two.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on March 22, 2016, said a press release on Wednesday.

The ratings take into account continued focus and major brokerage revenue source from foreign clients improvement in capitalization indicators and development of advisory services are other rating drivers.

During the outgoing year, TOPLINE’s status was changed from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company. Going forward, as the company has planned to list itself on the stock exchange, management envisaged improvement in corporate governance structure of the company.—APP