Karachi

JCR-VIS Rating Company limited has re-affirmed the management quality rating of AM-Two (RMC) to Arif Habib REIT Management Limited. The outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action regarding harmonization of rating was announced on July 25, 2016, says press release here on Friday. Rating of the company reflected operational and financial support from its shareholders—Arif Habib and Dolmen Groups.—APP