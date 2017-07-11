JCR-VIS assigns initial rating to Power Cement Ltd

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Ltd (JCR-VIS) has assigned initial entity ratings of A-/A-2 (single-A Minus/A-Two) to Power Cement Ltd (PCL). The Outlook on the assigned ratings is ‘Stable’, a news release of the Rating Company said here on Monday. JCR-VIS has also assigned preliminary bank loan rating (blr) of ‘A (blr)’ (single A (blr)) to PCL’s secured bank load facility obtained to fund line 3 expansion of 7,700 tonnes per day. PCL is currently operating with Line 1 and Line 2 with a rated capacity of 0.9m Tonnes per annum and is in the process of adding Line 3 with a capacity of 2.5m Tonnes per annum. Resultantly, overall capacity is projected to increase to 3.4m tonnes per annum.

The assigned ratings to PCL are underpinned by financial profile and demonstrated support of parent entity and sponsor family, Such support as outlined below adequately addresses the project risks related to cost and time overruns.