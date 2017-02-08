JC inspects water supply

Mirpurkhas

The recently formed judicial commission upon the instructions of Supreme Court, headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro Wednesday visited city to inspect water supply and drainage system. On the occasion, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro said that water was basic need of human beings but due to poor strategies adopted by the municipal officers, the masses were forced to drink the water which was harmful for their health.

The commission was briefed about water supply system and drainage in the city by the district administration in detail.—APP