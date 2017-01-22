JC inspects wastewater treatment, filtration plants

Hyderabad

The judicial commission on water and sanitation formed by the Supreme Court, heard complaints and recommendation at Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here.

The one-judge commission, headed by SHC’s justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, later visited the drainage, wastewater treatment and filtration plants in parts of Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

During the hearing, the commission ordered the Liaquat University Hospital to adopt the hospital waste management standards as recommended by Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) at its both hospitals in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

It was further ordered that the hospitals’ authorities should complete the process for building incinerators in each of the hospital by obtaining approval from the higher authorities. The commission also received many complaints about ever growing practice of throwing and burning of domestic solid waste in the populated areas.

Upon inquiry, Deputy Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority informed the judge that 2 landfill sites for the purpose of dumping domestic waste had been selected and a summary in that regard had been sent to the Chief Minister for approval.

He clarified that at present the municipal authorities were responsible to collect and dispose of the municipal waste as the authority was yet to take over responsibility from them. Advocate Shuhab Usto, in whose constitutional petition the Supreme Court formed the commission, said Qasimabad was a rapidly growing town of Hyderabad but it was spreading in a haphazard way without town planning.

According to him, around 400,000 people inhabit the town but it faced immense problems of water supply, drainage and roads. ‘The housing schemes in Qasimabad are rife with drainage problems because in connivance with the officials small drains are built,’ he claimed.

The Hyderabad Development Package’s Project Director Masood Jumani while admitting existence of the problems to some extent informed the court that a mega drainage system under a master plan was being developed in Qasimabad.—APP