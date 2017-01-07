JazzCash mobile account records 100m plus

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JazzCash has announced that during the year 2016 a record high 100 million plus financial transactions were performed through its Mobile Accounts – almost four-times increase compared to 2015. In addition, with more than 1.5 million monthly active Mobile Accounts, JazzCash is now the leading mobile financial services provider in the Mobile Accounts category.

Commenting on this milestone, Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, VP Digital & Financial Services – Jazz, said, “This is a very special moment for all of us. Back in 2013, when we were still in the initial stages of setting up this division, we had an ambition to become the market leader by 2016. With great team work and trust of our customers, we have achieved this milestone. Now more money transfer transactions are performed through Mobile Accounts than Over-the-Counter services, which shows how successful we have been in not just acquiring, but also educating customers.”

“I also want to take this opportunity to welcome our Warid customers to JazzCash. We will continue to strive hard in providing the best possible financial solutions to all our customers,” she further added.

JazzCash Mobile Account is increasingly becoming popular in providing digital financial services to Pakistanis from all walks of life. With a newly redesigned simplified USSD interface and an Android Mobile App, the account can be accessed anytime, anywhere by customers across the country who can deposit and withdraw cash from over 65,000 JazzCash Agents.