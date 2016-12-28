JazzCash, HomeSend Partner for collection of int’l remittances

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

JazzCash, Mobilink’s Mobile Financial Services arm, has teamed up with HomeSend to let its users receive international remittances directly in their Mobile Accounts. JazzCash is the first mobile financial service provider to integrate with HomeSend and offers real-time transfers. Customers can then cash-out from JazzCash’s 65,000-strong agent network, Jazz Experience Centers, Jazz Points, Mobilink Microfinance Bank branches (MMBL) and ATMs across Pakistan.

In addition to that, users can avail cash-over-counter services as well as cash transfers to accounts of other banks. Initially JazzCash users will be able to receive money transfers from the United States of America and Europe; in the coming months, HomeSend will also enable retrieval of funds transferred from the Middle East.

The service is already operational, with HomeSend going live with the new system following its successful integration. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, VP Digital & Mobile Financial Services – Mobilink, stated, “JazzCash has always looked to provide digital and mobile solutions to meet the financial needs of its users. With the addition of this service, we shall be adding a significant degree of convenience and reliability to families that rely on financial support from abroad to run their households.”

“These are exciting times for the financial industry. Mobile is currently playing a key role in enabling new financial services, which offer ease of delivery and added security. We look forward to connecting with JazzCash, our preferred collection partner in Pakistan, to continue assisting thousands of families, separated from their main breadwinner, by offering innovative money transfer services,” said Stephen Doyle, CEO – HomeSend. Aurangzaib Khan, Area Head, Pakistan and Afghanistan – Mastercard, said, “Pakistan is one of the world’s largest recipients of foreign remittances, and the World Bank estimates that remittances into the market would have grown an additional 5.1 percent in 2016.

The collaboration between HomeSend and JazzCash further enables the nation’s citizens with a fast, easy and convenient way to receive money sent from abroad.” HomeSend is a joint venture between Mastercard, eServGlobal and BICS, which enables cross-border and cross-network value transfers globally through a single connection.