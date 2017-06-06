JazzCash to facilitate students with online payment

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JazzCash and Headstart School System (Headstart) have signed an agreement, whereby students can now use JazzCash’s payment gateway for monthly fee payment.

This can be done through debit/credit cards, JazzCash mobile accounts or through JazzCash retailers spread across the country.

Speaking about providing this online payment facility to Headstart, Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital and Financial Services Officer – Jazz, stated, “As the world embraces the ongoing digital revolution, online payments are becoming everyday norm. In such an environment, JazzCash is happy to facilitate the students of one of Pakistan’s top educational institutes by offering convenience, security and swiftness.”