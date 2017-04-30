Jazz wins diversity, inclusion award

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one Telco, has been recognized for implementing Diversity and Inclusion throughout the organization at the Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks Conference (GDIC) 2017. The Telco won the award in the progressive category; for implementing Diversity and Inclusion systematically and showing improved results and outcomes.

A key contributor to Jazz’s effective organizational structure is diversity of thought, through managers with different skills, backgrounds and expertise. Jazz has a long-standing commitment to workplace gender equality, and aims to ensure equal job classifications and pay for equal skills.

The award was presented to Syed Jaffar Abbas Shirazi, Head of Mobile Payments– Jazz by the Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme and Minister of State Marvi Memon and Jehan Ara, President PASHA.

“At Jazz, we realize that if we are to progress on gender balance, we all need to embrace and accelerate our efforts to adapt to the ever-changing world, both women and men of all generations. For this purpose, we are continuously innovating our products so that our customers, especially women, are able to benefit from the convenience of digital financial services,” said Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital & Financial

Speaking at the conference, Syed Jaffar Abbas Shirazi, Head of Mobile Payments– Jazz, said: “It is a proud moment for all of us at Jazz. Embracing diversity and inclusion makes businesses more effective and is the right thing to do. By sharing experiences and ideas, we can all learn from each other and drive the change we need. We would like to thank GDIC for acknowledging our endeavors to promote gender inclusion at the workplace to enable equal opportunities for all.”

Additionally, the company empowers every citizen of Pakistan in today’s fast paced digital economy through its primary products i.e. Jazz Internet, Jazz Voice, JazzCash, and Jazz X. JazzCash Mobile Account with its millions of customers is enabling the under banked segment, especially women, with its modern, quick and efficient mobile-based financial services.

The service is increasing their economic participation by facilitating greater control over finances, allowing them to conveniently manage their money even at the most remote areas of Pakistan.

GDIC is based on the work of 95 Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) experts around the world. It supports all types and sizes of organizations in the development and implementation of D&I best practices. It is a comprehensive guide to explain what creating inclusive systems and managing diversity entails.