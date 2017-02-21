Jazz to set up ten telecentres countrywide

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a yet another significant development in the realm of ICT empowered socio economic development, Ministry of IT & Telecom through the USF Co entered into a contract with Jazz for establishment of ten telecenters across diverse areas of the country.

In this connection, a signing ceremony of USF with Jazz, was held here on Tuesday. Minister of State for IT & Telecom Anusha Rehman witnessed the ceremony. Haaris Chaudhary, CEO-USF and CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim mutually signed the agreement for the establishment of telecenters. These telecenters are meant for provision of e-services, distance learning and creation of employment opportunities for freelancers etc amongst other benefits like bridging the digital divide.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for IT & Telecom Anusha Rehman said that provision of 3G Mobile broadband services to far flung areas remained our priority focus. This endeavor of telecenters project is an integral part of overall policy decision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for providing maximum facilitation to remote areas of the country.