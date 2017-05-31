Jazz to soon enable VoLTE across its network

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jazz has successfully tested Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Pakistan with its collaboration partners – Huawei and Nokia. In line with the Telco’s digital agenda and strategy of leading innovation across the industry, subscribers will be able to enjoy this service in the near future, once more handset manufacturers join the ecosystem. “Providing impeccable voice and data experience to Jazz customers is our continuous endeavor and we are humbled to be the first in Pakistan to conduct successful VoLTE trial using the latest technology. Once we move towards the commercial launch, VoLTE shall enable our valuable customers to enjoy premium voice services with more than 80% reduction in call setup time, and on top of it they can cherish the true essence of data session during call,” said Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer – Jazz. VoLTE carries voice calls over a 4G LTE “data network” instead of currently used “circuit switched” 2G or 3G networks. VoLTE therefore allows “voice” to become just another app that rides on a LTE data network.