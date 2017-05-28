Jazz pays tribute to the legendary Younis Khan

Islamabad

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one digitally-forward telecom, paid tribute to Pakistan’s cricket legend, YounisKhan, and organized a gala evening to celebrate his outstanding cricketing achievements.

Jazzhad previously honored him two years ago when hebrokeJaved Miandad’s record and becamethehighest scoring Test batsman in Pakistan’s history.

In histribute, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz, said, “Today all Pakistanis celebrate him and are proud of his contribution to cricket and sport. Younis Khan joins the league of cricket legends and is our country’s national treasure.Jazz acknowledges the achievements of this incredible sportsman to Pakistan and cricket.

“Cricket isour passion not just a sport” he added “We will continue to support it, and will do what we can to find and support new talent.

This initiative is a part ofJazz’s association with cricket. From its collaboration with the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL to the award-winning initiative called‘Jazz Rising Stars’, the company has always been a catalyst in promoting the sport.

Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazz stated, ‘Jazz will always strive to bring positive change to the nation and Younis Khan is an inspiration to millions and will forever be so.’

The retirement of Younis Khan after achieving the coveted 10,000 test run milestone is being considered an end to a glorious chapter of Pakistani cricket.

Speaking at the event, Shahbaz Maqsood Khan, Director Marketing Jazz said, ‘Jazz is truly committed to providing platforms to the talented youth of Pakistan and paying homage to all those who have made Pakistan proud.’