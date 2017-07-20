Jazz introduces talent acquisition system

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one Telco, announced on Wednesday that it is adopting a sophisticated world class digital talent acquisition platform called Lever. This system aims to improve a prospective candidate’s application experience through automation and transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, Asghar Jameel, Chief Human Resource Officer, Jazz, “Jazz is a world-class organization where people experience spell agility, digitalization and fun.

Talent is our strongest asset and we are investing in solutions that strengthen talent experiences. This partnership with Lever allows us to adopt cutting edge talent acquisition technology that is inherently human, social, and collaborative.”

Lever makes it easy for recruiters and hiring managers to hire candidates that are a cultural fit and ensures the only the most qualified and adaptable candidates join the organization.

“Leading companies all over the world are choosing Lever’s modern recruiting software to make talent a competitive differentiator. We’re excited to partner with a market leader like Jazz and bring collaborative hiring to Pakistan,” said Sarah Nahm, CEO, Lever.

This innovative platform will help JAZZ acquire the right talent to meet its ambitious digital journey ahead.