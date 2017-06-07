Jazz 6th Corporate T-20 Cup 2017

Sports Reporter

Karachi

An exhibition match will be played between Jazz Junaid Jamshed Members XI and Cola Next Amjad Sabri Stars XI at DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) on June 8.

Both the teams are consisting of top celebrities of the country.

Meanwhile, the 6th Corporate T-20 Cup 2017 tournament will start at the same venue from June 9 and conclude on June 23.

“It is a moment of immense pleasure for me to announce holding of this tournament and giving platform to the upcoming national starts” said the former Pakistan Cricket Captain and CEO Moin Khan Sports Academy at a media briefing here the other day.

He expressed that confident that the players will enjoy the facilities and environment here at the DHA Sports Club (MKA) presently Moin said the Club offers International Standard facilities like Cricket. Swimming. Squash and Gym.

The opening match of the Tournament will be played between SSGC vs SBP.

The country’s top eigbt teams including State Bank of Pakislan (SBP), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Omar Associates, United Bank Limited (UBL). Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSOC), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL), K-Electric and Brighto Paints are featuring in the tournament.

The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs 2.0 million with the winner to fetch Rs 800,000 and the runners up Rs 400,000. The rest amount will be awarded as individual prizes.

The tournament will be live telecast on PTV World and PTV Global Channels.