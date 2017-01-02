Javed Mir, Reshi visit resistance leaders’ houses

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi Monday visited the residences of resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Democratic Freedom Party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Jammu Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt.

Javaid Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Reshi when reached the residence of Syed Ali Gilani, police did not allow them to meet Gilani. Mir and Reshi strongly condemned the high-handiness of forces against pro-freedom camp as Syed Ali Gilani has been kept continuously under house arrest.

Later on Mir and Reshi visited Sanatnagar at the residence of Shabbir Ahmad Shah as he was released after six months and has been kept under house arrest soon after his release from jail. Javaid Mir and Imtiyaz Reshi welcomed release of Shabbir Ah Shah and warmly welcomed him. On this occasion, Shabbir Shah discussed with both leaders the recent political situation of Kashmir.

They strongly condemned the continued house arrests of Syed Ali Gilani and Shabbir Ahmad Shah and detention of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chairman, Masrat Aalam Butt and termed it frustration of the authorities.—KMS