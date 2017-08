Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing a Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira in connection with Independence Day on August 10. The programme will be held at the Conference Hall of PAL. Dr. Tauseef Tabassum will preside over the Mushaira. Dr. Ehsan Akbar will be the chief guest while Muhammad Izhar ul Haq will be the guest of honor. Eminent poets will paid poetic tributes to Pakistan. —APP

