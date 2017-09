Tokyo

Japan’s Princess Mako has formally announced her engagement to a commoner after receiving the emperor’s approval. This announcement kicks off a lengthy marriage process, and it also means the princess will lose her royal status.

Under a controversial Japanese law female imperial family members forfeit their status upon marriage to a commoner, whereas male members do not. In a press conference on Sunday, she said she was first attracted to Kei Komuro’s “smile like the sun”.—INP