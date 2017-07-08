Japan’s inventions of alternate energy of H2, low carbon-free society

Salahuddin Haider

Japan, known for its toy manufacturing prior to second world war, grew into an economic giant, principally because of its innovative scientific research and stress on education, and today it is engaged hectically in providing cheap energy solutions to a world, expanding at jet speed, and requires much greater and larger research for keeping with the time.

One of its research scholars, Dr Ko Sakata was in Karachi earlier this week, and was happy to brief media about the need to develop alternate energy resources, one of which could be from Hydrogen, which actually is of cardinal strength to life, health and growth of human race.

Carbon-free, Hydrogen, called by chemistry science as H2, is in water, in air, and sustains life, and if replace carbon, it become doubly beneficial.His presentation to a select group of journalists at the residence of the Japanese consul general Isumora, was both enlightened and of immense value.

Highlighting on the need of ‘Hydrogen, carbon-free fuel, and democratizing energy’, he listed several measures where in pollution emitted by buses, filled with third rate, contaminated diesel, petrol, or other fuels, could be eliminated to a very large extent.

That in turn, would not only ensure greater and healthy life span for people of the world, especially In third world countries like Pakistan, India, or the likes in Asia, and Africa, but would be helpful in providing cheaper energy solutions.

In Japan, he said, experiments have been made to run cars on hydrogen, and by 2030 or even 2050, if taken a futuristic view, the experiments being made now by the Institute of Applied Energy for Co-2-free Hydrogen system towards low carbon society, would be on immense value. He said.

In Japan, he added, that power companies, and city gas company have begun to rely largely on new inventions, and would soon the world would be becoming from low carbon society, which in turn would reduce disease, affecting lungs, and vital organs of human body, and proves costly in energy cost.

Japan was one country which introduced Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in 1969, and today it is trying to be a real innovator. Its contribution to scientific research is enormous.

The secret, which this scribe was told during one of his visit to Japan, was that Japanese laid top priority to education in their policy making for national development.

Hence such a tremendous, high quality life style there.

Sakata recalled that Japan is moving away from nuclear energy, especially after the Tsunami incidents several years back, and although it caused minor damage, still human live need to be protected from hazardous elements, molecules etc.