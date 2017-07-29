Japan’s defense minister resigns over scandal

Tokyo

Japan’s Defense Minister Tomomi Inada submitted her resignation on Friday to take responsibility for a scandal involving the coverup of controversial logs that recorded the daily activities of Japanese ground troops serving as UN peacekeepers in South Sudan.

“I accepted Inada’s resignation out of respect for her desire to take responsibility for having caused disruption,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters, also conceding that he bore the blame for appointing her and apologizing to the public at the same time.

Inada’s duties as defense minister will be taken over by Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in the meantime until the appointment of a new defense chief. Her resignation comes ahead of a planned Cabinet reshuffle by the prime minister next week.

“We cannot allow there to be any gaps in our national security,” Abe said with regard to Inada’s departure, that will deal a heavy blow to Abe personally as she was a close ally and to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) amid historically low public support rates.

Inada herself said the long-running issue pertaining to the alleged coverup of the activity logs could damage the public’s trust in the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Force (SDF).

“This issue has given the public an impression that could damage their trust in the governance of the Defense Ministry and SDF,” Inada told a press conference.

“As the defense minister who directs and supervises the Defense Ministry and SDF, I am acutely aware of my responsibility and I have decided to leave the role,” she said.—Agencies