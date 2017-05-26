Japanese envoy inaugurates social development project

Haripur

Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Thursday inaugurated a social development project ‘’enhancement of sanitation and maintenance of hygienic environment in Girls’ Schools in Haripur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province’ which was funded by the Government of Japan.

The Government of Japan had extended the financial support of US$ 437,555 to an international non-governmental organization named Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR Japan) for the completion of this social development project. The organization AAR Japan is actively working for the improvement of hygiene and learning environment in education sector.

The representatives of NGOs, members of local communities, school staff and students attended the inauguration ceremony. This project is expected to benefit around 2,500 students who are currently enrolled in 12 different girls’ schools of Haripur district by providing them with better hygienic environment in their respective schools.

The improved hygienic environment at these schools is also expected to help enhance the enrolment rate of girls in schools located in the project areas. Before this project, these schools had limited hygiene environment for students and teachers.—NNI