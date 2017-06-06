Japanese envoy, COAS discusses regional security

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai Monday called on Chief of Armmy Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here.

“Matters of mutual interest with focus on regional security were discussed during the meeting,” news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ambassador appreciated efforts and sacrifices of Pakistani people and army against terrorism.

He also expressed his government’s desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

The COAS thanked the ambassador and hoped that Japan will continue to play a positive role towards peace and stability in the region.