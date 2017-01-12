Japanese companies reviving focus on Pakistan market

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura said that after stabilizing situation in Pakistan, Japanese companies and investor are focusing back the Pakistani market, some of companies are already established here and more would consider to place their investment in Pakistan, Toshikazu showed hope on the occasion of his visit to Korangi Association of Trade & Industry on Wednesday.

President of KATI Masood Naqi has welcomed the Consul General and in his welcome note he briefed about the Korangi Industrial Area potentials and its contribution in industrial production. Masood Naqi said that we are looking forward for strengthen bilateral trade relation between the two countries, and there is number of opportunities. He said that KATI is ready to play his role for the cause. He further said that we are eager for Japanese investment, particularly in Industrial Technology and Infrastructure projects. On this occasion office bearers and members of KATI also present their suggestions and proposals for enhancement of bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Toshikazu Isomura mentioned that after 2002, situations in Pakistan become more unstable due to this many of Japanese companies diverted to the other countries of the region. He said that since few years overall situation in the country returning on stability and it is hoped that once again Japanese companies and investors would refocus Pakistan as a potential market. He further said that the platform of Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO) always ready to welcome any initiative to make stronger trade relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

Senior Vice President of KATI Ghazanfar Ali khan, Vice President Umer Rehan, Zubair Chhaya, Gulzar Firoz and other members and office bearers of the association also put their suggestions for business and trade opportunities in both countries and urged to consider potential sectors. Gathering of business community at KATI also showed appreciation for the fluent Urdu of Japanese High level diplomat and considered it as a positive omen for the deep friendly Pak Japan relations.