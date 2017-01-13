Japanese citizen commits suicide

Our Correspondent

Multan

A Japanese citizen committed suicide by jumping off a hotel building in Multan on Thursday, police said.

The man, later identified as Okumura Katfumi, jumped to his death from the third floor of a hotel situated in Multan’s Tariq Road area, City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Ahsan Younas said. The Japanese citizen was staying in the hotel as he was working on a project in Dera Ghazi Khan. Some 15-20 people from China and Japan are also staying in the same hotel. Police shifted the man’s body to Nishtar Hospital for postmortem.

The CPO said forensic evidence was collected from the incident site and an investigation into the death has been started. Sources in the area said a suicide note allegedly penned by Katfumi was found from the spot and it read: “I am very sad.”