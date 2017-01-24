Staff Reporter

On January 24, 2017, the inauguration ceremony of the “Japanese Calendar Exhibition 2017” was held at the Japan Information and Culture Center in the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi. This Exhibition is organized by the Consulate-General of Japan, in collaboration with Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), Sindhand Japan Pakistan Association.

Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, in his opening speech stated that through the Japanese Calendar Exhibition, he hopedall the guests wouldenjoy and experience the fascinating cultural and natural diversities andbeautiful sceneries of Japan as well as four distinctive seasons through these Japanese calendars. Mr. Isomura expressed his expectation that the exhibition will strengthen friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony,Mr. Shun Imaizumi, President of Pakistan-Japan Association said that such events will enhance mutual cooperation and improve friendship between the two countries. The Chief Executive of Heritage Foundation Ms. Yasmeen Lari also presents a presentation on “Emerging from Catastrophe: Lari’s Barefoot Social Architecture” at this inauguration ceremony.Ms. Lariwas awarded with the Fukuoka Asia Prize in Japan last year for her engagement in conservation and humanitarian projects.

The Japanese Calendar Exhibition has been annually held since 2009 at the Japan Information and Culture Center. This yeararound 150 Japanese calendars of various featuresare displayed and attracts guests by bring in the images of Japanese culture, tradition, nature, art, cultural heritage, landscape, architecture, etc. The exhibition will be openfrom January 24 Tuesdayto 29 Sunday for the general public from 10:00 to 16:00, at the Japan Information and Culture Center. All guests are required to have preregistration, so please contact the Centre by email (culture@kr.mofa.go.jp) or telephone (021-35220800).