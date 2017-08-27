Japanese Bonsai show and Russian role in World War-II

Salahuddin Haider

Friday evening was rather hectic from a reporters point of view. The traditional Bonsai show of miniature plants was exhibited at the Zamzama Park in Clifton, and simultaneously, almost at the same time, Russian consul general had a film show, called “Teheran 43” to revive memories of summits between three principal players of Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchil in Iranian capital during the height of the second world war.

Both these events drew considerable interest. Giving background of the film organized at the French cultural centre of Alliance Francaise, the Russian diplomat Andrey Federov highlighted the role of his country’s agent in Teheran called Grevork Vartanian who at the age of 16 in 1940, inheriting the expertise from his father who too was intelligence agent. His first attempt failed as Nazis learnt it in advance through a US naval code.

The more than two hour film is informative about second world war and its intricacies. Arrests were made, failures were there, but the soviets did their job fairly well, and foiled attempt to assassinate Churchil, Stalin or Roosevelt.

A number of mediamen, Russian diplomats, including the new consul general, who has come in place of Oleg Avdeev and his wife were among the viewers.As for Bonsai, its 19th version of the annual exhibition was inaugurated under the auspices of Pakistan Bonsai Society on not far from the place of Russian film.

It was inaugurated by Khuwaja Muhammad Mazhar, President of Pakistan Bonsai Society and the Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura.

Bonsai is a traditional Japanese art of growing artistically shaped miniature trees in the containers, which has a long history of more than 800 years in Japan.

Bonsai is the art in which a person creates not only by unique techniques but with profound observation and insight for the nature.

In 1998, a group of Bonsai lovers established “Pakistan Bonsai Society”. The Society’s members have been practicing and promoting Bonsai enthusiastically all over Pakistan since then.

Mr. Isomura, was pleased to see this exhibition, where as many as 250 Bonsai plants like Ficus and other local plants too got exhibited at the Park, today.

On a final note, Mr. Isomura was hopeful that such exhibitions would contribute towards better understanding of Japanese rich culture in Pakistan and foster strong friendly ties between the two Asian countries. This exhibition will continue till the 27 August 2017.

The entrance to the Bonsai Exhibition is open and free for the pubilc, said a press release of the Japanese consulate.