Japanese Ambassador calls on Ashan Iqbal

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai called on the Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal here Thursday. Matters related to mutual interests came under discussion. While talking to the Ambassador Interior Minister said relations between the two nations are based on mutual trust and economic ties are between the two countries are spread over decades, a press release said. Relations between the two countries are multifaceted. Ministry of Interior will facilitate the visa process for the Japanese businessmen, he said.

The Minister also stressed that peace and development go hand in hand adding that no nation can progress in the absence of strong and stable institutions. Government is strengthening security related institutions for ensuring peace in the country. “The recent statement given by President Donald Trump is based on myopic view of the region and a disappointment for many,” the Interior Minister said.

While discussing the regional issues, the Interior Minister said that no nation has bigger stake in peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan. Pakistan has been collaborating with the international community for the establishment of peace in the region and will continue to play its positive role.

However, Pakistan will strictly guard its security interest and oppose imposition of hegemony in the region.

Interior Minister also said, adoption of modern technology has become instrumental in capacity building and performance of law enforcement agencies and cooperation with Japan will be welcome in this area.

Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in war against terror and for the stability of peace in the region and we are committed to developing better relations with all our neighbor countries in the spirit of bilateralism. Japanese Ambassador lauded the successes, sacrifices and efforts of Pakistan’s Law enforcement agencies to improve security situation in Pakistan.

Later on, the Turkish Ambassador Babur Girgin also called on the Interior Minister. In the meeting, Interior Minister said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Turkey in its war against terror and extremism.—APP

