Japan to spend over Rs 10.7b in Pakistan social sector

staff reporter

Japan will spend over Rs 10.7 billion in improvement of health services, said the Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura in Karachi Tuesday.

Japan has always been in the forefront of inputs in social sectors of Pakistan, like award of scholarships to students, and in clinilcal facilities.

Reminding that his country and Pakistan were tied in happy bilateral ties, Isumora said that a gesture of friendship and bilateral cooperation between their two governments and between people of the two countries his government has initiated to spend more than 1.75 billion rupees to establish a state of the art 150-bed children hospital under the banner of Japan Institute of Cooperation Agency (JICA) and more than US$86,460 approximately Rs 9 million to establish and equip pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Indus Hospital Karachi.

Isomura told the medi at the handing over ceremony that Japan’s government was always trying to help out Pakistan government and specially its citizens and it’s a gift from Government of Japan to the people of Pakistan.

“we have established a children hospital in Karachi and Islamabad at PIMS Hospital and now we have equipped Indus Hospital’s PICU.”

Toshikazu Isomura also wished that this support from the people of Japan would further strengthen friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan

Under the GGP scheme, Japan has funded about 350 projects in Pakistan since 1989 and this is the 16th GGP project to be implemented by the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi since 2009