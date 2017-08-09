Japan to share energy efficiency, conservation best practices with Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Productivity Organization (NPO) is working under Ministry of Industries & Production with vision to make Pakistan productive & competitive in all facets of the economy. NPO is also a Liaison Office of Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Tokyo, Japan, representing 20 Asian Countries that are committed to quality & productivity improvement.

To cater with current energy gap and global environmental issues, NPO launched Green Productivity campaign (Energy Efficiency) in 2005 in collaboration with national and international organizations especially with APO, established Green Productivity Center (GPC) to make the activities sustainable. GPC has served almost 280 clients till date to enhance resource efficiency (water, energy, materials), reduce per unit production cost and decrease CO2 emissions. As a result of NPO Energy Efficiency services, up to 10% saving potential have been identified and more than 800 technical staff is trained through class room/shop floor trainings

In continuation of the abovethe APOwith the supportofNPOhas planneddevelopment of Demonstration Companies on Energy Efficiency &Conservation.The program is of high value, especially because its benefit is not only cost reduction but also increases awareness about energy efficiency & conservation,changes mindset of employees and sets related guidelines for formulating an energy policy.

The establishment of demonstration companies not only disseminates techniques for energy conservation to individual companies but also encourages similar efforts by SMEs and public& private-sector organizations throughout the country. The demonstration companies, will share examples of its applications of energy management tools and techniques as well as the results it achievednationwide.

Experts from Japan will lead the programs and share Japan’s energy-efficiency schemes, best practicesand technologies that contribute to a sustainable development. The mission will visitleading Pakistani companies includingSerena Hotel Islamabad whichexemplify showing interest in energy efficiency, it will provide business-matching & networkingopportunities forcompa niestaking part in the programand participants of upcoming conference.