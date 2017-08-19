Japan gives Rs18m for repair of radars to monitor Islamabad’s air quality

Zubair Qureshi

Ministry of Climate Change has received Rs18 million from the Japanese government for repair of broken radar. They will be repaired in a month and air quality of Islamabad will be monitored. An official of the Ministry for Climate Change said during a meeting that held between Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai and Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushidullah Khan on Friday.

However, according to sources, damage was caused to the radars due to usual trend of negligence prevailing in our government sector. Japan’s ambassador Takashi Kurai was thanked for the Japan’s aid for repairing of key installations. Mushahidullah Khan said Pakistani government looked forward to learning from Japan’s experience in meeting the challenges like disaster management and countering the environment degradation.

Pakistan is proud to have dynamic relations with Japan. Pakistani government wants to benefit from experience of Japanese in disaster management” said by the Federal Minister for Climate Change. He further added that we appreciate the efforts of Japanese government for forestry using the unique techniques to deal with tsunami and floods. He also highlighted that Japanese products leading from electronic appliances to vehicles are important part of lives every Pakistani. The courage and resilience of Japanese people is commendable. The way, Japanese people made progress in economic field is exemplary. He also said Japanese government helped to tackle environmental issues in form of radar for environmental assessment and their contribution for establishing building Environmental Protection Agency.

Federal Minister for Climate Change further said that we are happy to have strong ties with Japanese government since 65 years. This relationship should be increased in every field culture, economic, education and political.

His Excellency Mr. TakaashiKurai congratulated Honorable Minister for taking charge this important Ministry. H.E said that our philosophy is not only help in disaster relief efforts but also disaster monitoring is equally important. H.E also expresses the gratitude and thanks on behalf of Japanese Emperor for support of Pakistani community in Japan in 2011 earthquake.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Syed Abu Ahmed Akif, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Green Pakistan Programme Syed RizwanMehboob, Director General Environment Irfan Tariq and Public Relations Officer Zile Huma.