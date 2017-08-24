Japan FM’s commendation certificate for remarkable services

Zubair Qureshi

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has awarded the Foreign Minister’s Commendation to Hirofumi Nagao, former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited in recognition of his significant contribution to the promotion of economic relations between Japan and Pakistan and for the uplift of Pakistan’s automobile industry.

The commendation award Ceremony held at the official residence of the Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai. On behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kurai conferred commendation to Mr Nagao.

In his opening remarks the Ambassador Takashi Kurai highlighted the fact that Hirofumi Nagao has been working for about 20 years in Pakistan as a representative of Pak Suzuki Motor Company in his three tenures. “He has served as an executive of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA) for 9 years, and has been appointed its president three times,” said the ambassador. During his tenure in various capacities of as long as 20 years, Hirofumi Nagao has contributed not only to the development of Pakistan’s automobile industry but also strengthened the overall economic relations between Japan and Pakistan, which we do appreciate.

According to the Japanese ambassador, Hirofumi Nagao through his own experiences and knowledge supported the Japanese automobile companies to make investment in Pakistan and made tremendous efforts to upgrade the business environment for foreign companies through policy recommendations to the Government of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.

Suzuki is a pioneer of Japanese auto manufacturers in this country. It participated in the “Concept of People’s Car”national car initiative by the government of Pakistan in 1979 and started its production in 1982.

Ever since ithas contributed to the launch and development of the automobile industry of this country, promotedtransfer of technology to local parts manufacturers and contributed to the creation of local employment, hiring about 3,000 employees in its group.