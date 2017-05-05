Japan extends $24m soft loan for Islamabad-Burhan Transmission Line

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Japanese Government, Thursday, signed a loan agreement amounting to $ 24 million for implementation of Islamabad-Burhan Transmission Line Reinforcement Project (Phase-I). The loan is on very concessional terms and conditions with interest rate of 0.12% and repayment during 30 years including 10 years grace period. The scope of the project includes civil work and equipment for transmission lines of 220 KV between the Tarbela Hydropower Plant and the Burhan sub-station.

Currently, the total loan assistance from Japan stands at $ 960million and grant at $ 156 million improve reliability of the national grid and to meet the growing demand for electricity transmission through reinforcement of transmission lines necessary for power supply to the Islamabad capital territory and surrounding areas, thereby contributing to the improvement of economic infrastructure of Pakistan Japanese ambassador Takashi Kurai and Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Anjum Assad Amin signed the loan documents.

The visiting Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Nobuo Kishi and Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif witnessed the signing ceremony. Minister for Water and Power stated that Pakistan values Japan’s assistance in the field of energy and Japan’s economic cooperation has played imperative role in development of socio economic sector with main focus on human uplift, poverty reduction and capacity building of our institutions. Energy sector has direct impact on economic growth and prosperity of Pakistan. Prior to the signing ceremony the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi met Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif.

During the meeting the Minister for water and Power emphasized that Pakistan looks forward to further economic cooperation with Japan for the benefit of the people of Pakistan in line with Government’s priorities and strategy. He explained that Pakistan is fast improving its energy basket and has introduced investor friendly policies to attract large number of investment in the energy sector. The Minister said that Pakistan’s effort toward benefiting from renewable resources of energy is highly appreciated at all forums. He said that the new energy mix introduced by the Present Government is quite rich and has the potential to bring down the prices of electricity in the country.

He invited Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in the potential energy sector of Pakistan. The Minister applauded the Japan Pakistan cooperation in various fields. He specially mentioned the Japanese assistance in power sector. Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi thanked the Pakistan Government for the hospitality accorded to him. He assured that Japan will continue to work with Pakistan in various fields. He said that Japan look forward to even warm rations between the two counties.