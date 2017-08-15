Japan economy sustains upward trend

Tokyo

Japan has posted its longest economic expansion in over a decade on the back of a pickup in household and company spending, data showed on Monday. The country’s gross domestic product grew by 1 per cent in the April-June period, marking the sixth straight winning quarter in the longest string of gains since 2006.

The world’s number three economy has been picking up steam, mainly on the back of a surging exports including smartphones parts and memory chips, with investments linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also giving growth a boost. But the latest GDP figures – which translate into a whopping 4 per cent annualised growth rate – were driven by robust domestic demand and capital spending, which offset a quarterly decline in exports.

Private consumption picked up 0.9 per cent in the second quarter. Individual spending accounts for more than a half of Japan’s GDP. The second quarter growth blew past market expectations for a 0.6 per cent rise, according to figures from the Cabinet Office. It was well up from a 0.4 per cent expansion in January-March GDP.

The labour market is tight and business confidence is high but efforts to lift inflation have fallen flat despite years of aggressive monetary easing by Japan’s central bank. The latest reading nonetheless means Japan’s economy has had its best string of gains since the tenure of popular former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi. Monday’s figures are good news for the current prime minister Shinzo Abe – whose brief and underwhelming first term as Japan’s premier came directly after Koizumi. A string of short-term leaders followed Abe’s first term before he swept back to power in late 2012 on a pledge to reignite Japan’s once-booming economy with a plan dubbed Abenomics.

The scheme – a mix of huge monetary easing, government spending and reforms to the economy – stoked a stock market rally and fattened corporate profits. Some critics have cast doubt on the plan, as heavily indebted Japan grapples with low birthrates and a shrinking labour force.

Abe has seen his public support ratings plummet in the past few months over an array of political troubles, including allegations of favouritism to a friend in a business deal.—AFP