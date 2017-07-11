Japan, co-sharer in KANUPP, environment improving in Pakistan: CG

Salahuddin Haider

The Japanese consul general in Karachi, Toshikazu Isomura revealed here for the first time that Japan, along with Canada is the co-sharer in Karachi Nuclear Power Plant, working since almost four decades near Karachi beach of Buleji. He made that disclosure as guest speaker at the Rotary Club luncheon here Monday, saying while Canada supplied nuclear reactor, and Japan’s contribution was turbines for the project.

This is for the first time that such a claim has been made. So far KANUPP was considered solely a Canadian project. Speaking his Urdu, which he loves to for being in Pakistan for long, long years, he felt happy the security situation has improved substantially during the last three years in Pakistan, which was a happy augury. It had encouraged enquiries from his country and other States for investing in Pakistan.

However, he felt that although 83 Japanese companies were working in Pakistan, the number was negligible, compared to Thailand where 2000 Japanese companies were not doing business. Now that security environment holds promise, Japanese companies are likely to be attracted towards Pakistan for investment. Pakistan, he said, was a country of 200 million people, equal to combined populace of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and a fourth country in South Asia.

Naturally, scope of business was tremendous, but Pakistani traders, and businessmen should explore avenues. Mangoes could be a good export item.

He said Japan-Pakistan diplomatic relations, established in 1952, had grown steadily, without let or hindrance, which, in turn augurs well for economic and political development of ties between the two countries. Isomura felt happy that 10,000 Pakistanis were in Japan today, and 230 students were acquiring higher studies in his country. There were no visa fee for visitors from either country to Japan or Pakistan, but formalities needed to be fulfilled.

The consul general who spent 20 years in Pakistan of diplomatic career in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, said he will be here for two more years. His efforts will naturally be directed to contribute to greatest possible extent to promote solid relationship between Tokyo and Islamabad. Later the President of the Club, and Mr Sabir presented him a momento.