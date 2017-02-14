Jamshed, suspect arrested in connection with PSL spot-fixing

London

Britain’s National Crime Agency has arrested two men in their thirties in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing.

The British agency said the men were arrested on Monday, but declined to name them. However, sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council said that the arrested men were former Pakistani batsman Nasir jamshed and a person named Yousuf, who is a suspect in the PSL spot-fixing investigation.

The National Crime Agency, in a press statement, said: “Two men in their thirties have been arrested by National Crime Agency officers in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing.”

“The men were arrested on Monday 13 February and have been released on bail until April 2017 pending further enquiries.”

“As part of the ongoing investigation we are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units. The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched its own investigation which has resulted in the suspension of three players,” the NCA said.

Sources within Pakistan Cricket Board told a Geo News correspondent that the arrests have been made in connection with the PSL scandal, which saw Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Lateef getting suspended from the league and returning home earlier this month.

“Both the players, when investigated by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit, had on camera confessed to have met Yousuf, who offered money for spot-fixing,” sources said.

Sources further said Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have also told PCB officials that the meeting was facilitated by Nasir Jamshed.—Agencies