Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu district is home to the highest numbers of non-permanent residents in the territory.

It homes 5,889 families including 5,457 families of non Kashmir Hindu refugees and 432 other families, the authorities said in a written response in the so-called assembly on Monday.

Kathua plays second fiddle to Jammu with 2,396 families including 2,334 non-Kashmiri Hindu and 62 other families. Samba is No 3 with 1612 non-resident Hindu families, the response said.

Ramban has 67 non permanent residents. Leh homes 1208 Tibetan refugee families. They are located at Chokiamsar, Spituk, Dongti, Anley, Koyal, and Sumdo, Pella Sasal (Mohalla) village Tangtse. They are provided ration and other facilities like electricity, roads and water.—KMS