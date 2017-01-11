Jammu should raise voice for Kashmir solution: Hasnain

Jammu

Lt Gen (retd) Ata Hasnain on Tuesday said the key to resolving Kashmir issue lies with Jammu and unless people of the city raise their voice and hold interactions with their Kashmiri counterparts, the issue cannot be resolved.

“I want to say that if we have to bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir and if we have to resolve something internally, unless there is not a voice from Jammu, there will be no peace,” the former General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 corps said.

Hasnain, who was speaking at a function here, said it is only the people of Jammu who have a “complete understanding” of the issue and they should raise their voice.

“Unless the people in Jammu, who are a stakeholder, don’t raise their voice, they don’t meet and interact with each other, the issue will persist,” he said.

The former GoC said that he is a great believer of plurality and stressed that peace in the Valley cannot be achieved without the participation of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

“I am a great believer of plurality, tolerance and plurality, which I feel is the biggest characteristic of India and I think my business here is proving and promoting it. I feel without Pandits, peace cannot come to Kashmir,” he said.—KR