James Bond star Roger Moore dies aged 89

London

British actor Roger Moore, who will forever be remembered for playing James Bond, died Tuesday aged 89, his family announced in a statement on Twitter.

A message shared on the actor’s official Twitter account read: “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.” The statement continued: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer, reports daily Telegraph.—Agencies