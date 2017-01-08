Jama’at rejects Indian army chief’s strike statement

Srinagar

The Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat has revealed something about Jama’at-e-Islami which is totally unfounded and the result of the lack of proper knowledge, Jama’at-e-Islami said in a statement on Saturday.

Reacting to the statement of Gen Rawat, Jama’at statement said that the allegation of the Indian army chief that Jama’at-e-Islami is propagating the radicalization among the Muslim youth for motivating them to take up arms is totally baseless and a clear proof of the lack of the proper knowledge about Jama’at-e-Islami and its history.

“Jama’at-e-Islami J and K is not backed by any country but formed by the local people and for the local people. It has no alliance with Jama’at-e-Islami Hind or Jama’at-e-Islami Pakistan but is an independent organization governed locally and guided by a written constitution. It has its own policy making body independent of any influence whatsoever from any outside quarter. It’s totally an indigenous organization having its policies and programs restricted for the areas covered by Jammu and Kashmir consisting of Srinagar and Jammu as its two main cities,” the statement said adding “so Indian army chief should correct himself vis-a-vis Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.”

According to Jama’at statement Jama’at-e-Islami was formed in 1941 before the partition of India with the sole purpose of inculcating in Muslims the real knowledge of Islam and the positive results of following Islamic teachings in letter and spirit. And the goal of Jama’at is to establish a society governed by the Islamic principles and laws so far as the Muslim population is concerned.—KR