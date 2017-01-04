Jama’at meet urges K-resolution

Srinagar

A one-day convention of Central Advisory Council of Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was held on Tuesday at its headquarters which was presided over by Ameer-e-Jama’at Ghulam Muhammad Bhat.

In the meeting, besides discussing the party affairs, the present global situation with particular reference to the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir was thoroughly assessed.

As per a statement while reiterating its avowed stand on the Kashmir issue, this reality was brought forth that unless the Kashmir issue is permanently resolved according to the aspirations of the people concerned, there is no other way to get rid of the prevailing uncertainty in the Indo-Pak sub-continent or to establish stable peace or fulfill the dream of development and prosperity of the poor people.

At the end of the meeting, many resolutions were unanimously passed.—KR