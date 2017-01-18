Jam opposes school holidays during cold wave

Staff Reporter

Sindh education minister Jam Mehtab Dhahro haas rejected the demand voiced by political parties to declare holidays for schools during the current cold wave in Karachi and rest of the province.

The demand was made by Jamat i Islami, and Pak Sarzameen Party whose Karachi president Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, and Waseem Aftab thought that the cold wave and chilling wave, gripping the port city for last one week, was worrisom for parents. Their wards were suffering from cold and flu, and should remain indoors.

However, Mehtab cited instances of severe weather areas like Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Balochistan cities where temperature is far more lower than in Karachi, and schools were still open.