Jakhrani urges stakeholders for cooperation to achieve targets

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Population Welfare, Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani said that an educated, highly productive, healthy population is more important than population with rapid growth that leads to poverty, illiteracy, anxiety and extremism.

He said that we are coordinating with all stake holders, opinion leaders including ulema and mashaikh, politicians, teachers and others to achieve our targets.

Addressing the briefing session for members of Sindh Assembly on coasted implementation plan (CIP) and FP2020 here on Monday, Mumtaz Jakhrani requested all MPAs to use their position and influence in their constituencies and persuade people to visit Family Welfare Centers and take the guidelines for healthy birth.

He urged that all MPAs are also welcome to visit our centers and submit their suggestions and complain regarding facilities if any.

He said, “It is our responsibility to make this country prosper. If we want a sustainable development we must have to control over population according to our resources at least. It is very crucial and significant cause, for which our great leader Mohtarma Shaheed Benazie Bhutto was also committed.”