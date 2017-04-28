Jaish al Adl militants kill 10 Iranian guards

5 ‘miscreants’ killed in Balochistan

London/Quetta

Ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants in a cross-border attack on the frontier with Pakistan on Wednesday, Tasnim news agency reported.

The militant group called Jaish al Adl, or the Army of Justice, has claimed responsibility, the report said.

“Ten border guards of Mirjaveh county in Sistan and Baluchestan Province were martyred in an ambush by the terrorists in the Pakistani border’s zero-point,” Tasnim said.

In a statement carried on state media, the Iranian police said the guards have been killed by long-range guns and “the Pakistani government bears the ultimate responsibility of the attack.”

Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants.

Jaish al Adl is a Sunni militant group that has carried out several attacks before against Iranian security forces with the aim of highlighting what they say is discrimination against Sunni Muslims and the ethnic Baluch in the province.

The group claimed responsibility for attacks that killed eight border guards in April 2015 and 14 border guards in October 2013. Agencies add: The bodies of five ‘militants’ believed to be involved in recent attacks on the Frontier Crops were found in Balochistan’s Kech district on Thursday morning.

Levies sources revealed the bodies were found in the Gwak area of Mand near the Pak-Iran border. A father and son were among the dead, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Kech Sirmad Ali Khan said the five men were killed in an operation by security forces.

The ‘miscreants’ were involved in a series of terrorist activities in the area, he claimed. Meanwhile, a security official said that along with the five dead, two FC personnel were also injured during the raid.—Agencies