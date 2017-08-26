Jailed Shabbir wants to appear before court via video-link

New Delhi

The illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has moved an application seeking to appear before the court through video-conference apprehending that he can be attacked by other inmates in the lock-up or jail van.

Shabbir Shah’s counsel, M S Khan, said in the application that during the transportation from Tihar Jail to Patiala House Courts Complex on Wednesday, the APHC leader was humiliated and threatened by the inmates. He said that some of them were conspiring to attack Shabbir Shah. He requested the court to direct the jail authorities to present the APHC leader through video-conferencing considering his fears.

It is to mention here that India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shabbir Shah from Srinagar on July 25 in false cases registered against him and airlifted him to New Delhi. On the next day, a Delhi court had remanded him to NIA custody till August 2. The court had further extended his remand to the NIA custody for six more days. On August 9, the court had sent Shabbir Shah on judicial remand to Tihar Jail where he still remains lodged.—KMS