Jailed Khan Sopori re-booked under draconian PSA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have once again booked the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

The 70-year-old leader has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu for the past four months under the PSA.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, a resident of Badambagh in Sopore town, was arrested from the graveyard of Sopore town on February 15 when he had gone to pay tributes to freedom activist, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla, whose death in custody is said to be the first custodial killing in Kashmir.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori’s son, Sajad Ahmad Khan, in a media interview in Srinagar said that his father was taken to the Sopore police station where he was kept for 16 days before being sent to sub-jail Baramulla on judicial remand for almost 20 days. He said that from there he was shifted under the PSA to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu on March 25 and continued to languish there ever since, despite the court giving him bail in March in all cases.—KMS